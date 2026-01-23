MEP: Less focus on Greenland could bring Davos back to Ukraine
The easing of tensions around the Greenland issue at the end of the World Economic Forum in Davos may open up an opportunity to focus attention on Ukraine again. About this in the commentary LIGA.net said mEP Petras Auštrevičius.
"The tension has eased a bit, and there is an opportunity to focus on Ukraine as well – if Greenland is not the dominant issue on the agenda," he said.
German politician, chairwoman of the Bundestag Defense Committee Marie-Agnes Strach-Zimmermann added that the arrival of the President is positive Volodymyr Zelenskyy january 22 to Davos for talks with the US President Donald Trump.
According to her, this gives at least a small hope for concrete commitments on security guarantees, further military support, and continued international solidarity.
However, such a meeting can only be meaningful if it goes beyond vague political intentions and produces clear and credible results for Ukraine, Strach-Zimmermann added.
"So far, Davos has not given Ukraine anything substantial. Now everything will depend on the results of direct negotiations," she summarized.
- january 22 in Davos took place the talks between Zelenskyy and Trump. The parties assessed them positively. The Ukrainian leader said he had asked for additional missiles for air defense.
- Zelensky announced the first trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States in the United Arab Emirates.
- Following the meetings in Davos, President said about the new air defense package for Ukraine.
