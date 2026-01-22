Zelensky announces new air defense package after Davos forum
Olena Mazun
News editor at LIGA.net
Following the meetings at the World Economic Forum in Davos, agreements were reached on a new air defense package for Ukraine. About this reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"Davos. Support for Ukraine. Air defense for Ukraine. Meetings for Ukraine. We are returning home with agreements on a new package of necessary air defense to protect our people," Zelensky said.
january 22 in Davos took place negotiations between Zelenskyy and the US President Donald Trump. The parties assessed them positively, and the Ukrainian leader said that he had asked for additional missiles for air defense.
Afterwards, at the Zelensky Forum announced the first trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States in the United Arab Emirates.
- Speaking in Davos, Zelenskyy said about the lack of real progress in establishing a special tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Subsequently, the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, announced the allocation of the first 10 million euros.
Comments (0)