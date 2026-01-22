Zelensky announces new air defense package after Davos forum

Ukraine to receive air defense package to protect itself, says President

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: ERA / Sarah Meyssonnier)

Following the meetings at the World Economic Forum in Davos, agreements were reached on a new air defense package for Ukraine. About this reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Davos. Support for Ukraine. Air defense for Ukraine. Meetings for Ukraine. We are returning home with agreements on a new package of necessary air defense to protect our people," Zelensky said.

january 22 in Davos took place negotiations between Zelenskyy and the US President Donald Trump. The parties assessed them positively, and the Ukrainian leader said that he had asked for additional missiles for air defense.

Afterwards, at the Zelensky Forum announced the first trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States in the United Arab Emirates.