Merkel believes that a meeting between Zelensky and Putin will not happen

The German Chancellor met with the French President to discuss, among other things, ending the war in Ukraine

Friedrich Merz and Emmanuel Macron (Photo: MICHAEL KAPPELER/EPA)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed the opinion that a meeting between the Russian dictator By Vladimir Putin and the president by Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not take place despite the agreements reached with the US President By Donald Trump. About this, Merzsaid during a meeting with the President of France by Emmanuel Macron.

The German leader stated that he came to France to discuss a number of issues that he can only resolve "together" with Macron.

"Unfortunately, this includes Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. We must reconsider this issue. And this is against the backdrop of the fact that a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin will obviously not happen," Merz said.

The Chancellor emphasized that the lack of a meeting contradicts what Trump and Putin agreed on during the visit of European leaders and Zelensky to Washington.