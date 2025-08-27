Mertz: Ukraine's surrender will only give Putin time to prepare for the next war
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Ukraine's surrender would only give time to the Russian dictator To Vladimir Putin to prepare for a new war. He said this during a press conference in Chisinau on the occasion of Moldova's Independence Day, transmits The Guardian.
Merz at a press conference with the President of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk and the head of Moldova Maya Sandu emphasized that the war in Ukraine must end, but "not at any cost."
"We do not want Ukraine to capitulate. Such a surrender will only give Russia time, and Putin will use this time to prepare for the next war," he emphasized.
Speaking about Moldova's path to EU membership, Merz noted that the country's progress "should not be taken for granted, as things could have turned out very differently," referring to Russia's war against Ukraine.
- on August 23, Merz said that "first steps" had been taken toward peace between Ukraine and Russia. According to him, before the war ended, there were only 200 meters of the 10-kilometer stretch were covered.
- on August 27, Special Representative of the President of the United States Vitkoff said that believes that Putin wants to end the war. According to him, the proposal is on the table. Also this week, his meeting with representatives of Ukraine in New York.
