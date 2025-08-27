Mertz: Ukraine's surrender will only give Putin time to prepare for the next war

German Chancellor emphasizes that the war in Ukraine must end, but "not at any cost"

Friedrich Merz (Photo: EPA)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Ukraine's surrender would only give time to the Russian dictator To Vladimir Putin to prepare for a new war. He said this during a press conference in Chisinau on the occasion of Moldova's Independence Day, transmits The Guardian.

Merz at a press conference with the President of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk and the head of Moldova Maya Sandu emphasized that the war in Ukraine must end, but "not at any cost."

"We do not want Ukraine to capitulate. Such a surrender will only give Russia time, and Putin will use this time to prepare for the next war," he emphasized.

Speaking about Moldova's path to EU membership, Merz noted that the country's progress "should not be taken for granted, as things could have turned out very differently," referring to Russia's war against Ukraine.