"The offer is on the table". Vitkoff believes Putin wants to end the war
US Special Envoy to the President Steve Witkoff believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly wants peace and emphasized that an offer is already on the table. He said this in the program "Special Report" on the American TV channel Fox News.
Answering the host's question whether Putin said during the Alaska summit that he allegedly wanted to end the war, Vitkoff said: "Absolutely. The peace proposal is on the table. He definitely said that. I hope he sticks to it.".
The host emphasized that, according to critics, Putin is simply playing a clever game with everyone.
"I think he's made a good faith effort to get involved [in the peace process]. He certainly made an effort at the summit in Alaska, but it's a very complicated conflict," said Vitkoff.
- This week, Vitkoff will meet with Ukrainian officials in New York. Says it's an "important signal" in the context of a possible future meeting between Zelenskiy and Putin.
- Zelenskiy has also announced that this week there will be a meeting between the US and Ukrainian teams to prepare for possible talks.
