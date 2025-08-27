Trump's special envoy says Putin made "good faith efforts" in Alaska talks and believes in his alleged desire for peace

Steve Witkoff (Photo: AL DRAGO/EPA)

US Special Envoy to the President Steve Witkoff believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly wants peace and emphasized that an offer is already on the table. He said this in the program "Special Report" on the American TV channel Fox News.

Answering the host's question whether Putin said during the Alaska summit that he allegedly wanted to end the war, Vitkoff said: "Absolutely. The peace proposal is on the table. He definitely said that. I hope he sticks to it.".

The host emphasized that, according to critics, Putin is simply playing a clever game with everyone.

"I think he's made a good faith effort to get involved [in the peace process]. He certainly made an effort at the summit in Alaska, but it's a very complicated conflict," said Vitkoff.