"This is an important signal". This week, Vitkoff will meet with representatives of Ukraine in New York
Special Envoy of the US President Steve Witkoff said that he will meet with representatives of Ukraine in New York this week. He said this in the program "Special Report" on the American TV channel Fox News.
The TV presenter asked Witkoff about the prospects for a bilateral meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as the Russians are signaling that this does not seem to be happening. He asked whether there will be a trilateral meeting, or what US President Donald Trump sees as the next plan of action.
"First of all, I will meet with Ukrainians this week in New York, and this is an important signal. We talk to the Russians every day. I think we can see bilateral talks," Trump's special envoy said .
At the same time, according to Witkoff, Trump will be needed at the negotiating table to finalize the deal.
- on August 25, Trump spoke about Zelenskiy's meeting with Putin, saying he would observe for two weeks and then intervene "very decisively.".
- According to Witkoff, the US hopes to end the wars between Ukraine and Russia, Israel and Hamas and Iran by the end of 2025.
Comments (0)