"This is an important signal". This week, Vitkoff will meet with representatives of Ukraine in New York

Steve Witkoff (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ/EPA)

Special Envoy of the US President Steve Witkoff said that he will meet with representatives of Ukraine in New York this week. He said this in the program "Special Report" on the American TV channel Fox News.

The TV presenter asked Witkoff about the prospects for a bilateral meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as the Russians are signaling that this does not seem to be happening. He asked whether there will be a trilateral meeting, or what US President Donald Trump sees as the next plan of action.

"First of all, I will meet with Ukrainians this week in New York, and this is an important signal. We talk to the Russians every day. I think we can see bilateral talks," Trump's special envoy said .

At the same time, according to Witkoff, Trump will be needed at the negotiating table to finalize the deal.