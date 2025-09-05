European leaders agree that new sanctions against Russia are key to forcing Putin to end the war

Friedrich Merz (Photo: EPA)

European leaders fail to put enough pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putinto stop the war against Ukraine. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in an interview for his conservative party's YouTube channel, transmits Bloomberg.

The publication notes that Merz expressed irritation that Europe lacks influence over Russia amid the US's delay in security guarantees and sanctions.

"We are dependent on American aid," Mertz said.

At the same time, he said, countries such as China, India, and Brazil are entering into new partnerships with Russia.

According to an official familiar with the talks, European leaders agreed that tougher sanctions against Russia are key to forcing Moscow to end the war and start negotiating a peace deal.

"They (the leaders of the "coalition of the willing" – ed.) made it clear to the President of the United States To Donald Trumpthey are now waiting for a response from the United States to jointly strengthen sanctions against Russia," the official said.