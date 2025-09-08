Mertz: The US is overestimating its interests – Europe needs to adjust them too

Washington remains the most important partner, but "it is becoming clear that this partnership will be less self-evident," the politician believes

Friedrich Merz (Photo: CLEMENS BILAN / EPA)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Europe should be ready to choose its own course, independent of the United States. The PM's words from a major speech on foreign policy reports Politico.

"We must face the fact that our relationship with the U.S. is changing. The U.S. is reassessing its interests — and not just since yesterday. And so we in Europe must also adjust our interests, without false nostalgia," said Merz.

The politician noted that Washington remains the most important partner for Europe, and it is ready for close coordination and cooperation, but noted that "it is becoming apparent that this partnership will be less self-evident" and will instead be more driven by specific issues and interests.

According to the chancellor, relations with the United States in the future will depend on "our strength as Europeans," and to develop this strength, Europe must seek allies around the world.

"We must be even more proactive than we have been so far in forging new partnerships around the world and expanding and strengthening existing ones," the politician explained.

He added that while Germany will seek cooperation with China "wherever possible" on issues such as climate policy, the growing "systemic competition" with Beijing means that Europe must look for other ways to "diversify [increase the diversity of] our raw material and trade chains in the interests of strategic sovereignty."

This means that Europe needs trade agreements and closer partnerships with South American countries, as well as with India, Indonesia and Mexico, but also "beyond G20 countries," including in Africa and Asia, Merz said.

According to Politico, the German chancellor's comments are "a clear signal" that behind the public praise of US president Donald Trump, European leaders are "quietly girding" for a future in which the transatlantic alliance will no longer be the foundation on which the continent's defense and economy stand.