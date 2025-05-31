Merz and Trump will meet for the first time in Washington
On Thursday, June 5, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will travel to Washington to meet with US President Donald Trump, government spokesman Stefan Cornelius announced, according to the Spiegel newspaper.

The first personal meeting between the two politicians will take place at the White House.

During the inaugural visit, Merz and Trump will, in particular, discuss Russia's war against Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, and trade policy (tariffs).

