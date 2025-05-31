Merz and Trump will meet for the first time in Washington
On Thursday, June 5, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will travel to Washington to meet with US President Donald Trump, government spokesman Stefan Cornelius announced, according to the Spiegel newspaper.
The first personal meeting between the two politicians will take place at the White House.
During the inaugural visit, Merz and Trump will, in particular, discuss Russia's war against Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, and trade policy (tariffs).
- On May 29, Merz responded to the words of US Vice President Vance, who, during the Munich Conference in February, criticized the EU's approach to freedom of speech and asked Europeans what they were defending.
- In response, the German Chancellor declared that Europe is ready to fight, if necessary, for its core values of freedom and democracy.
- Merz also said in his speech that Europe does not want an escalation of the tariff dispute with the United States, which would harm both sides.