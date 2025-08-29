Merz believes the war can last for "many more months"

German Chancellor emphasizes the importance of increasing pressure on Russia to force it to the negotiating table

Friedrich Merz (Photo: Manon Cruz/EPA)

Russia's war against Ukraine could last "many months" as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin refuses to negotiate, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes. He expressed this opinion during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, quoted by the British newspaper The Guardian.

Merz warns war could drag on for "many months," questioning Putin's commitment to peace talks.

The German chancellor noted that initially the issue of holding a bilateral summit between Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy within two weeks was discussed, but the Russian dictator "clearly does not want" to stick to this plan.

"Frankly speaking, I am not surprised by this, as it is part of the Russian president's strategy to act in the same way," Mertz said.

Instead, he emphasized the importance of working together as part of a "coalition of the willing" and increasing pressure on Russia to force it to the negotiating table.