Merz believes the war can last for "many more months"
Russia's war against Ukraine could last "many months" as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin refuses to negotiate, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes. He expressed this opinion during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, quoted by the British newspaper The Guardian.
The German chancellor noted that initially the issue of holding a bilateral summit between Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy within two weeks was discussed, but the Russian dictator "clearly does not want" to stick to this plan.
"Frankly speaking, I am not surprised by this, as it is part of the Russian president's strategy to act in the same way," Mertz said.
Instead, he emphasized the importance of working together as part of a "coalition of the willing" and increasing pressure on Russia to force it to the negotiating table.
- On August 26, Merz expressed the opinion that Moscow is stalling for time by tying the agreement on a meeting between Putin and Zelensky to certain conditions.
- On August 27, German Chancellor said that Ukraine's surrender would only give the Russian dictator time to prepare for a new war.
