Zelensky: Russia's rejection of the leaders' format must be met with a decisive response

The Head of State emphasized that in order to achieve peace, it is necessary to put more pressure on Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Russia's refusal to participate in the leaders' format should be met with tangible solutions. About said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the meeting with the leader of Poland Karol Navrotsky.

Zelenskyy also emphasized the importance of unity in the positions of the partners.

"To achieve peace, we need to put more pressure on Russia. Sanctions are effective and should remain on the table," the Head of State noted.

Zelenskyy also emphasized the importance of constant coordination with European countries so that the EU's unified position is clearly heard in Washington.

The Ukrainian leader also expressed his condolences over the F-16 fighter jet crash, in which in which a Polish pilot was killed.