Zelensky: Russia's rejection of the leaders' format must be met with a decisive response
Russia's refusal to participate in the leaders' format should be met with tangible solutions. About said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the meeting with the leader of Poland Karol Navrotsky.
Zelenskyy also emphasized the importance of unity in the positions of the partners.
"To achieve peace, we need to put more pressure on Russia. Sanctions are effective and should remain on the table," the Head of State noted.
Zelenskyy also emphasized the importance of constant coordination with European countries so that the EU's unified position is clearly heard in Washington.
The Ukrainian leader also expressed his condolences over the F-16 fighter jet crash, in which in which a Polish pilot was killed.
- on August 20, President Zelensky said that his possible meeting with Putin should be in a neutral country in Europenoting that Ukraine agrees to hold the summit in Austria or Switzerland.
- on August 22, the European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas saidputin has achieved everything he needed from his meeting with the US president in Alaska, so he is not interested in continuing the talks.
- august 26 German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed the opinionmoscow is stalling for time by tying the approval of a meeting between Putin and Zelensky to certain conditions.
