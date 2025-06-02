Merz to talk about ceasefire during first meeting with Trump

Friedrich Merz (Photo: Toms Kalnins/EPA)

On Thursday, June 5, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will have his first personal meeting with US President Donald Trump. Among the topics of the talks is a ceasefire in Ukraine. This was reported by the British newspaper The Guardian with reference to a German government spokesperson.

He says Merz will push for a "fair ceasefire" in Ukraine during his first face-to-face meeting with Trump in Washington on Thursday.

The media reminded that the German Chancellor vowed to put unwavering support for Ukraine at the heart of his government amid ongoing concerns about the US security commitments to Europe.

"The government's goals are clear and the chancellor will do everything possible to lobby the US president for a fair ceasefire, including with the threat of sanctions," the German government spokesman emphasized .

on May 22, during a visit to Lithuania, Merz named four main aspects that Western leaders should follow in supporting Ukraine amid peace talks.

On May 31, it was reported that Merz would travel to Washington for his first meeting with Trump.