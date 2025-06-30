Metropolitan of Luhansk Diocese of the UOC-MP sentenced to 11 years with confiscation of property for aiding Russia

Vasyl Povorozniuk was one of the first in the Luhansk region to publicly support Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine

Vasyl Povorozniuk (Photo: occupiers' resource)

Ukraine has sentenced in absentia the sanctioned Metropolitan of the Luhansk Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, Vasyl Povorozniuk, who is cooperating with Russians in the temporarily occupied territories. This was reported to by Security Service of Ukraine.

Povorozniuk was sentenced to 11 years in prison. In addition, the court ordered the confiscation and transfer to the state of all property belonging to the cleric.

These are two apartments: one in the Boryspil district of Kyiv region, the other in Luhansk region, and a private house in Vinnytsia region. Also among the confiscated items are two of the convict's cars, including a Toyota Land Cruiser 200.

It has been proven that Povorozniuk was one of the first in the region to publicly support Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. In September 2022, the cleric arrived in the Kremlin to participate in the ceremony of the so-called "accession" of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to the aggressor state.

In addition, in May of the same year, Povorozniuk spread hostile propaganda during a roundtable meeting in Luhansk. This event was held under the leadership of the governor of the occupied Luhansk region Leonid Pasichnyk and was actively covered by Russian propagandists.

Povorozniuk has repeatedly given interviews to the occupiers, calling for the continuation of the war against Ukraine and the seizure of new territories.

The court found him guilty of aiding the aggressor state. In addition, the court ruled to deprive Povorozniuk of the right to hold any positions in religious organizations for 13 years.

Since the convict is hiding from justice in the temporarily occupied territory, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice.

Photo: SBU

On June 23, 2025, Malyuk reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, SBU has opened 174 criminal proceedings against priests of the UOC-MP. Suspicion notices have been served on 122 clerics, and a guilty verdict has been handed down in 31 cases.