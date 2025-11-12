MFA explains why Ukraine needs an embassy in Belarus

Dictators Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin (Illustrative photo: EPA)

The Ukrainian Embassy in the Republic of Belarus continues to act for a number of reasons, including to "minimize the risks" of Minsk's further involvement in the Russian-Ukrainian war. This, in response to a request from LIGA.net, was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The activities of the Embassy of Ukraine in Belarus are aimed primarily at minimizing the risks of further involvement of Belarus on the side of Russia in the armed aggression against our country, providing consular assistance and assistance in returning illegally exported Ukrainian children to Ukraine, providing consular protection and assistance to Ukrainian citizens who are in the territory of the Russian Federation and are held in its penitentiary institutions (prisons, etc. – Ed.)," the document says.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added, Ukraine's military attaché is not currently operating in Belarus.

The ministry also said that the embassy in Belarus is working with the foreign diplomatic corps on the facts of Russia's violation of international humanitarian law, in particular regarding the illegal "passportization" of Ukrainian citizens in the temporarily occupied territories and other illegal actions, as well as Belarus' participation in the forced removal and placement of Ukrainian children on its territory.

At the same time, the embassy operates "in the specific conditions" of rapprochement between Minsk and Moscow, including within the so-called Union State – today Belarus is building a common "political and security space" with Russia in accordance with their interstate agreement, and is actively pursuing military-technical, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, etc.