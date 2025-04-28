MFA reacts to the recognition of the DPRK military's participation in Russia's war against Ukraine

The DPRK's participation in Russia's aggression against Ukraine threatens not only the security of Europe, but also the Indo-Pacific region

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un (Photo: KCNA)

The recognition by the Russian and North Korean regimes of the fact that DPRK military personnel are participating in hostilities against Ukraine on the side of the aggressor state once again confirms Kyiv's repeated warnings that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un cannot be taken at their word. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The agency claims that the Russian and North Korean dictators have now recognized what until recently was categorically denied by representatives of both states.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the DPRK's participation in Russia's aggression against Ukraine threatens not only the security of Europe but also the Indo-Pacific region. In addition, such illegal military cooperation is a gross violation of international law, in particular the United Nations Charter and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The Foreign Ministry called on international partners to join forces in putting pressure on Moscow and Pyongyang and to take concrete steps to prevent further rapprochement between the Russian and North Korean regimes, which could have catastrophic consequences for stability on the Korean Peninsula and global security.

april 26, 2025 Russia for the first time recognized the participation of the DPRK military in the war against Ukraine, saying that they allegedly showed "high professionalism".

april 28 The DPRK also confirmed its participation in the battles in Kursk region. They say they perceived the territory of the Russian Federation as their own.