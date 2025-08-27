MFA responds to LIGA.net's investigation into Rossotrudnichestvo's criminal activities

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken into account materials on Russia's malicious activities in foreign countries

Georgiy Tykhyi (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed gratitude to the journalistic team of LIGA.net for the investigation "Putin's Trojan Horse: How Rossotrudnichestvo is building a large-scale propaganda empire abroad." This is stated in comments by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhyi.

The agency thanked the author, Alyona Nesterenko, and the journalistic team that worked on the investigation for their attention to an important topic and the evidence and testimony collected.

The MFA has taken into account all relevant materials – both those published in the investigation and those submitted by the authors directly. All the facts revealed will be used in the interaction of Ukrainian diplomats with representatives of foreign states in order to stop the malicious activities of the Russian Federation under the guise of Rossotrudnichestvo, the Russian House network, "history clubs" and other pseudo-cultural events.

Particular attention will be paid to those countries where such Russian activities continue despite the restrictions and bans imposed, the agency added.

Tikhiy emphasized that Rossotrudnichestvo is not an institution independent of the Russian regime and is engaged in activities far from the "cultural diplomacy" it declares, as evidenced by the results of the investigation. "Rossotrudnichestvo poses direct threats to the national security of foreign countries, and the ban on its activities should be seen as a necessary step to protect national security and stability.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman added that the facts of Rossotrudnichestvo and its affiliates collecting aid for the Russian occupiers and recruiting foreigners into the Russian army, i.e. directly contributing to war crimes and the war of aggression, are particularly egregious.

Separately, Tikhiy drew attention to the revealed facts of Rossotrudnichestvo organizing and promoting trips to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine for training, in particular in military specialties, which directly violates Ukrainian sovereignty and international law.

The revealed facts, together with the previously presented evidence, are sufficient grounds to terminate the activities of Rossotrudnichestvo and its derivative structures in all foreign countries, which Ukraine will continue to insist on in its diplomatic work with foreign partners, the Foreign Ministry emphasized.