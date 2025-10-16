Military documents dumped in Poland, gendarmerie investigates – Onet

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The Polish portal Onet reported that it had received military documents found in a landfill from its interlocutors – the incident is being investigated by the military police.

On October 15, the media wrote about receiving hundreds of pages of military documents, including materials classified as "secret".

"The people who handed them over to us claim that the documents were lying in a landfill near the explosives warehouse. According to the senders, the materials fell out of one of the plastic bags at the landfill. They claim that many of the bags contained documents that had been destroyed in a shredder, but many others contained uncut documents," the publication says.

In its correspondence with Onet, the 2nd Regional Logistics Base of the Polish Army (2RBLog), which oversees the above-mentioned warehouse, claimed that the media documents obtained were illegally made copies, and that the originals were archived or destroyed in accordance with the law.

However, the media outlet claims that this answer does not correspond to the facts, as at least a significant part of the documents received are originals: "They contain office seals, office numbers, seals of officers along with their signatures."

Meanwhile, Marek Chmiel, a spokesman for the Armed Forces Support Inspectorate, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that as soon as the military unit learned that Onet might have such documents, 2RBLog immediately launched an investigation within the unit.

According to the official, the very next day, on October 8, the military gendarmerie was informed about a possible crime committed by persons who had access to classified data.

"Now we will find out whether the documents were destroyed in accordance with the procedures and who had access to such documents," explained Lieutenant Colonel Khmel.

Military gendarmerie spokesman Paweł Durka confirmed to PAP that the agency is investigating the case. According to the agency's source close to the country's Ministry of Defense, the case of the transfer of documents allegedly obtained from a landfill looks like a provocation.

According to Onet, this is not the first scandal with the 2RBLog base in 2025: in January, the media reported that the military lost more than 200 anti-tank mines that were being transported from a warehouse to the other side of Poland, and in March, journalists reported on the "dramatic state" of security at the same facility, where third-party tracking devices had previously been found.