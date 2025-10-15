Poland will build warehouses and logistics hubs near the borders with Russia and Belarus

Elements of the Shield East project will be stored in warehouses and logistics hubs in each Polish border county

A Polish soldier (Photo: EPA)

Warehouses and logistics hubs will be set up in each Polish county in the voivodeships bordering Russia, Lithuania, Belarus, and Ukraine to store elements of the Shield East project. This was stated by Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk during a visit to the border with Belarus, reports PAP.

According to him, over the next 14 months, special warehouses will be set up in each border gmina to store engineering elements that will help ensure the security of the state borders.

The deputy defense minister also added that a logistics hub will be set up in each county to ensure that the army and various services are prepared to act in case of emergencies.