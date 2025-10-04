Poland sends military to guard borders with Germany and Lithuania

Polish military will be on the borders from October 5 to April 4, 2026

Polish military (Photo: EPA)

President of Poland Karol Navrotsky signed a decree that provides for the involvement of Armed Forces units to assist the Border Guard Service on the borders with Germany and Lithuania. About this reports Polish National Security Bureau.

According to the document, additional military units will be deployed there from October 5 to April 4, 2026.

The military must ensure the "inviolability of the state border" in the areas of border crossings on the border with Germany and Lithuania, the document says.

By a separate order, the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk engaged the Military Gendarmerie to support border guards on the border with Germany for the entire period of temporary control.

Control on the borders with Germany and Lithuania was first introduced on July 7, 2025.