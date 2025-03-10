Military officials from 30 countries to discuss international security force for Ukraine in Paris

The proposed international forces aim to deter Russia from launching a new offensive after a ceasefire in Ukraine

Eiffel Tower in Paris (Photo by ERA/YOAN VALAT)

Military representatives from more than 30 countries will meet in Paris on March 11 to discuss the creation of an international security force for Ukraine following a ceasefire, the Associated Press reported, citing a French military official familiar with the meeting preparations.

According to the source, the goal of such an international force would be to deter Russia from launching a new offensive after a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Representatives from Asian and Oceanian countries will also take part in the talks remotely.

The French military official said that international peacekeeping forces could be equipped with heavy weaponry and maintain a stockpile of arms under the plan. Additionally, they would need to be capable of deployment to Ukraine "within hours or days" to assist in the country's defense in the event of a renewed Russian attack.

On March 5, 2025, French President Macron announced that European chiefs of staff would gather in Paris this week to discuss the war in Ukraine.

On March 6, Lecornu stated that France has its own intelligence resources, which it shares with Ukraine.