UK PM Starmer to convene world leaders again on Ukraine support

A virtual meeting is set for March 15, with NATO leaders expected to join, ready to contribute military forces to a "coalition of the willing"

Keir Starmer (Photo by EPA/ANDY RAIN)

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will host a virtual meeting of world leaders on Saturday, March 15, to discuss support for Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing the prime minister's spokesperson, Dave Pares.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The meeting is expected to build on the March 2 summit in London, where Starmer announced the formation of a "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine.

"You can expect the prime minister to host a second leaders' meeting of the coalition of the willing, building on his Lancaster House summit," Pares said.

According to Bloomberg, NATO leaders prepared to commit military forces to the coalition will participate in the meeting. However, the specific countries involved have not been disclosed.

On March 2, 2025, Starmer hosted a defense and security summit attended by leaders from more than 10 countries, as well as representatives from NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council.

The UK prime minister announced that London and France would work with Ukraine to develop and present a peace plan to the United States.

That same day, Starmer also unveiled a new agreement allowing Ukraine to purchase 5,000 air defense missiles.