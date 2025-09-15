Italy is not ready for a potential attack, as it has not increased spending on its defense, says Guido Crozetto

Guido Crozetto (Photo: Ciro Fusco/EPA)

Italy is not currently ready for an attack by Russia or any other state, according to Defense Minister Guido Crozetto. His words are quoted by the media ANSA.

"We are not ready for an attack by Russia or any other country, I have been saying this for a long time. I believe we have an obligation to ensure that our country is able to defend itself if some crazy person decides to attack us," Crozetto said.

He clarified that it is not only about the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but about anyone.

"We are not ready, because we have not invested more in defense over the past 20 years, and therefore these 20 years cannot be made up in a year or two," the Italian Defense Minister said .

Crozetto added that Italy is among the countries that have contributed the most to NATO on the eastern flank. But the country also has a southern flank.

"Therefore, I believe that our contribution on the eastern flank is sufficient. If we need to increase it, we will be officially asked: on this issue, I have seen only a statement by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, but not an official request to Italy. If we are asked, we will decide," the head of the country's Defense Ministry clarified.

On June 9, Rutte said that Russia is building up military capabilities, including increasing production of tanks, armored vehicles and missiles of various types. In five years, it will be ready to use military force against NATO.

French general confirms that in five years, Russia could become a "real threat" to Europe, given the pace of rearmament of the aggressor state.