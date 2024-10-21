Mobilization numbers must rise, says Ukraine's MP, citing reasons for draft center raids

Yehor Cherniev noted that recruitment rates have been maintained since the adoption of the mobilization law

Yehor Cherniev (Photo by Verhovna Rada's press service)

Due to active offensive actions by Russian occupiers, mobilization numbers in Ukraine must increase, stated Yehor Cherniev, Deputy Head of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, in a comment to LIGA.net.

He stated that recruitment rates have remained stable. However, from August to October, the Russian army intensified its offensive operations, creating a need for additional Ukrainian forces.

"In other words, mobilization numbers must rise," emphasized the lawmaker.

When asked about the reasons behind the raids conducted by personnel from Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, along with law enforcement, he said the motive remains the same—Russia's active offensive actions.

"As of now, I don't have exact figures on how much the number of mobilized individuals has increased due to such measures," Cherniev said, addressing the effectiveness of these raids.