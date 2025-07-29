Moldova convenes Security Council over foreign interference in elections

Parliamentary elections to be held in Moldova on September 28

Maya Sandu (Photo: EPA)

President of Moldova Maya Sandu on July 30, the country's Supreme Security Council will hold a meeting. The reason for the discussion will be foreign interference in the elections, reports NewsMaker.

It is noted that the Security Council will discuss the fight against information manipulation and foreign interference in the electoral process.

It is also reported that Sandu will hold a press conference after the meeting.

In June, Prime Minister Dorin Rechan saidreports that the Kremlin is planning to interfere in Moldova's parliamentary elections scheduled for September 28.

"This is a huge effort to undermine Moldovan democracy. They want to strengthen their military presence in Transnistria," Rechan said.

He noted that the attempts to interfere include online propaganda and illegal money transfers to both parties and voters. According to the prime minister, in 2024, Russia spent an amount equivalent to 1% of Moldova's GDP on this campaign.