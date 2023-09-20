Moldova floating idea of joining EU without breakaway Transnistria region – NewsMaker

Chisinau is considering joining the European Union without the territory of unrecognized Transnistria, the Moldovan media NewsMaker writes, citing a comment received from the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The government emphasized that the left bank of the Dniester is part of Moldova, and Chisinau seeks a peaceful settlement of the Transnistrian conflict in order to join the EU as a reintegrated country.

At the same time, another option could be the accession to the EU of that part of the territory under the control of the legal and legitimate authorities of Chisinau, with the subsequent settlement of the conflict in Transnistria.

"Therefore, if the Republic of Moldova does not join the EU as a reintegrated country, the Chisinau authorities – together with international partners – will continue to look for ways to resolve the Transnistrian conflict even after joining the EU," the ministry said.

REFERENCE. Transnistria is the occupied territory of Moldova, where Russian troops are stationed. It is not recognized as a state by any of the UN countries, not even the Russian Federation.

On April 22, 2022, the Russian Federation announced that they wanted to capture the entire south of Ukraine and enter Transnistria.

After that, several explosions occurred in Transnistria. The building of the Ministry of State Security was fired at with RPGs, and two radio towers that broadcast Russian radio were also damaged. In addition, there were explosions at the airfields in Tiraspol.

The President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, is convinced that the country will be able to resolve the conflict in Transnistria after Ukraine wins the war with Russia.

