More drones start flying over secret arms company factories in Belgium

Thales Belgium is concerned that more drones are flying over its plants and wants to shoot them down or jam them

Thales Belgium (Photo: x.com/thalesgroup)

One of Europe's largest arms companies, Thales Belgium, has warned that an increasing number of drones are flying over its top-secret factories. The company wants to introduce rules for jamming and shooting them down, reports Politico.

"We see more drones than we did a few months ago. We are concerned about these developments," said Alain Kevren, director of the French company's representative office in Belgium.

He particularly noted that drones are appearing over Fort Evenier in the eastern region of Liège, home to the only Belgian facility licensed to assemble and store explosives for 70mm missiles.

Kevren noted that the flights have become more frequent at a time when the company is trying to double its production capacity of unguided and laser-guided FZ275 missiles to 70,000 over the next few years.

According to him, the company has made "huge efforts" to install detection systems at its facilities. In particular, it has allowed the use of "jammers" to block drone signals, but this is prohibited by Belgian law.

Kevren said that the Belgian authorities should determine what the correct procedure should be for such cases, including where the powers of the police end and those of the companies begin.

"It is necessary to clarify this process. This is a situation we all have to face," he said .