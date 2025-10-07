A drone was spotted over the presidential palace in Finland, where a no-fly zone is in effect

The Presidential Palace (Photo: Kimmo Brandt/EPA)

In Helsinki, a drone flew over the presidential palace and adjacent buildings, where a no-fly zone is in effect. This was reported by the Finnish broadcaster Yle.

The drone was spotted by an eyewitness who was nearby. He reported the incident to the police. According to the eyewitness, he went up to talk to the men who were flying the UAV. They introduced themselves as tourists from Hong Kong.

The men were on Market Square, an area where drone flights are prohibited. The Presidential Palace is also located in the same no-fly zone.

Helsinki Police Inspector Markus Koskinen said that the police were aware of the incident. Employees of the Emergency Response Center have made sure that the drone is no longer flying in the restricted area, he added.

Koskinen also said that the Helsinki police receive weekly reports of drones launched by tourists. He noted that, based on a "general feeling," the number of drone sightings over the city has not increased recently, although there are no up-to-date statistics available.

In Helsinki, the no-fly zones include the administrative districts in the city center, the official residences of the president and prime minister, and the state guesthouse where the president currently resides Alexander Stubb. In addition, it is forbidden to photograph the buildings of the Finnish Defense Forces in the Helsinki Guard Quarter and the Sveaborg Fortress.

Koskinen noted that the police are currently paying "special attention" to drone flights, and added that law enforcement officers have the ability to "observe and react" to the appearance of UAVs in prohibited areas.

"We do not comment on our capabilities and level of readiness, but I can say that we have the ability to observe and respond. Of course, we want to control strategic goals," he said.