Norwegian plane pilot spots drones while landing at Oslo airport

According to preliminary data, three to five drones were allegedly spotted over Norway

Oslo Airport (Photo: wikipedia.org)

On the night of October 6, in In Norway, local police received a report that an airplane pilot had seen drones while landing at Oslo Airport. About reports NRK.

It is noted that the Gardermoen International Airport in Oslo was closed after law enforcement officers received reports of possible drone flights over the airport.

According to preliminary data, three to five drones were spotted in the area. A police crew arrived at the scene and contacted the pilot to clarify the information.

A spokeswoman for the Eastern Police District, Gisle Sven, told reporters that one of the pilots of the plane "saw what he thought were drones from the cockpit."

Later, the police said that the reports of drones near the airport have not yet been confirmed and the investigation is ongoing.

Later, the police and the administration of Gardermoen Airport reported that the airport was operating normally and that the incident had caused only minor flight delays.