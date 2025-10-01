Airport operations suspended in Norway due to an unknown drone

Drone (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On the evening of September 30, an unknown drone was spotted in the Norwegian city of Brenneisund, which led to the suspension of the local airport. About it reports NRK.

The first report of the drone was received by the police at 20:17. Around 21:50, employees of the Brenneisund Airport control tower visually observed a drone in close proximity to the airport and immediately called the police.

Police arrived at the scene and began searching for the pilot.

"We observed the drone in the air, but we were unable to find any pilot associated with the drone. So after a long search, we ended the operation at the scene," said Morten Sørensen, a spokesman for the Noordland Police District.

According to Caroline Persen, a spokeswoman for Avinor, the company that operates Norwegian airports, the last scheduled flight managed to land despite the incident.

After that, the airport was closed overnight and resumed its normal operations on the morning of October 1.