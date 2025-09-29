In Norway, a passenger plane was turned around because of an unknown drone over the airport

Another plane decided to fly directly to another airport instead of waiting for permission to land

Bardufoss Airport (Illustrative photo: avinor.no)

On the evening of September 28, unidentified drones were spotted in Norway. Several flights were forced to change their routes, according to Norwegian media VG and NRK .

A Norwegian flight en route to Bardufoss in the north of the country was forced to turn around after the control tower reported a drone spotted in the area. This was reported to VG by the airline's spokeswoman Eivind Hammer Møre.

According to her, the flight was supposed to land on September 28 at 23:00, but decided to return to Gardermoen because of the danger of UAVs.

Norwegian civilian airport operator Avinor has confirmed the presence of a drone in the airport's restricted flight zone. According to a company spokesperson, the police were immediately notified

"Avinor's top priority is to ensure flight safety for all parties, so we don't take any chances when we detect such incidents," the company said .

Earlier that evening, a Wideroe flight decided to fly directly to Trondheim after a drone was spotted at Brønnøysund Airport.

"The plane was headed for Brenneisund, but the tower reported drone activity. While waiting for more information, they stayed on standby and made four circles at an altitude of 2.1 km. After that, the pilots decided to head straight for Vernes," said Wideroe's spokeswoman .

As a "precautionary measure," from September 27 to September 29, at 12:00, the restriction on drone flights in the air and on the ground was increased to 10 km.

Flightradar flight map (screenshot VG)