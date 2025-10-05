More than 100,000 foreign parts were in Russian drones during the October 5 attack – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Henning Bagger / EPA)

The drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine on the night of October 5 had more than 100,000 foreign components, the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his video address.

"Every Russian missile, every Russian attack drone includes components that are still supplied to Russia from Western countries, from various countries near Russia. Now, in the fourth year of the full-scale war, it is simply strange to hear that someone there does not seem to know how to stop the supply of critical components," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy noted that the Russian Kinzhal missile alone contains 96 foreign-made components, many of them really critical, which Russia does not produce on its own.

"Almost 500 drones used by the Russians last night are more than 100,000 foreign-made components," the president emphasized.

He added that among the manufacturers of these components are companies from the United States, China, Taiwan, as well as Britain, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the Netherlands.

"There are, in particular, schemes for several countries. All of this must be stopped," the Head of State emphasized.

He announced that a meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) sanctions coordinators is scheduled for the second week of October and noted that the partners have all of Ukraine's proposals for sanctions and restrictions on supply chains: "The materials have been provided – decisions are needed."

Zelenskyy added that Kyiv is preparing sanctions against those who "work for Russia now, for its war, and against those who are trying to weaken Ukraine at such a time."

The president also noted that there is no "decent, strong reaction" from the world to the "constant increase in the scale and audacity" of Russian strikes against Ukraine.

"That is why [Russian dictator] Putin just laughing at the West, at its silence and lack of strong action in response. Russia has rejected all proposals to stop the war or at least to stop the strikes. Russia is openly trying to destroy our civilian infrastructure, and right now, before the winter, it is trying to destroy our gas infrastructure, electricity generation and transmission. Zero real reaction from the world. We will fight to ensure that the world does not remain silent and that Russia feels the consequences," the head of state emphasized.