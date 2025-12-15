Moscow under attack by drones, other regions of Russia also hit: video

Moscow (Photo: Depositphotos)

On the night of December 11, Russia was massively attacked by drones, with drones flying at Moscow, Belgorod and Rostov regions, local authorities said. According to the Russian resource ASTRA, the Promin thermal power plant was hit.

From the evening of December 14 to the morning of December 15, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported on the alleged downing of drones over the Russian capital. A total of 15 drones were "shot down."

He did not report on the consequences of the attack. The mayor of the capital wrote only "falling debris" after the "downing".

Sheremetyevo Airport has introduced restrictions due to the carpet plan. Aircraft arrivals and departures are subject to approval by the relevant authorities.

Warning: the video contains profanity.

The attack on Belgorod was reported by the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov. According to him, the city was hit by a "rocket attack," the shelling caused "serious damage to the engineering infrastructure," and damaged the glass in six apartment buildings and one private house.

Rostov Region Governor Yuri Slyusar said that the UAVs allegedly attacked several districts of the region. As a result, a car caught fire, the roof of a private house was damaged, and the glazing in a number of buildings was partially damaged.

He also noted that due to the damage to the power line in the Kamianske district of the region, the water intake and pumping station were shut down. Residents of the Zavodska neighborhood in Kamiansk, Maslivka village and Pogorelove station were left without water supply.

According to the Russian media, Promin is a gas turbine combined heat and power plant in Belgorod, one of the city's main power and heat plants. The main fuel is gas. It provides electricity and heat to some districts of Belgorod.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the alleged interception and destruction of 130 Ukrainian airplane-type unmanned aerial vehicles. Of these, 25 UAVs were allegedly shot down over the territory of the Moscow region, including 15 UAVs that were flying to Moscow. Eight UAVs were "destroyed" over the territory of the Belgorod region, and another eight over the territory of the Rostov region.