"Even China does not have so many air defense systems". Weapons expert explains the specifics of the strike on Odesa

Consequences of the strike on Odesa (Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Odesa region)

The attack on Odesa on the night of December 13 was another one where Russians used high-speed vehicles of "varying degrees of exoticism." About this in the commentary LIGA.net ivan Kyrychevsky, a soldier of the 413th Reid Regiment and a Defense Express weapons expert, said.

"We are talking not only about Iskanders, which regularly fly over Odesa and the port infrastructure, but also about supersonic anti-ship missiles Oniks, which are difficult to counter. The Onyx was saved by the fact that it was a radar-guided missile, and the Defense Forces managed to come up with non-kinetic countermeasures. Now, for the first time, Daggers have been used," Kyrychevsky listed.

Anything that flies on a ballistic trajectory is difficult to shoot down, Kirichevsky reminded. According to him, in the case of the Daggers, a narrow corridor of opportunity for shooting down exists in the final section of the flight, when the missile's speed drops from Mach 5 (approximately 5000 km/h – -) Ed.) up to 4 times.

"At this point, they are vulnerable to Patriot systems. The issue is that we don't know what we have now and the missiles for these systems," the expert said.

The strike on December 13, in his opinion, confirms that the Russians have found an effective tactic of massive shelling that can bring real problems to Ukraine and are unlikely to give it up anytime soon.

According to the serviceman, the key trick of Russian attacks now is that the number of different types of weapons that could be easily repelled nationwide is concentrated on one city. Several hundred drones serve to deplete the Ukrainian air defense forces, after which various types of missiles are launched at the city.

"The Russians have decided to concentrate such nationwide strikes on individual cities," Kirichevsky stated. "I don't know who in the world has the necessary concentration of air defense assets to repel such powerful strikes. I think that even China does not physically have that many air defense systems."