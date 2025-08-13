My position on Russia's territorial claims has not changed – Zelenskyy

At the online meeting with US and European leaders, Russia's demands regarding Ukrainian territories were discussed

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

The president's position. Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding possible territorial concessions to the Russian dictator To Vladimir Putin in exchange for a ceasefire remains unchanged. He said this... stated / declared / said at a joint press conference with the German Chancellor By Friedrich Merz.

In response to a journalist's question about whether the president's opinion had changed after the online meeting with US and European leaders regarding the Russian dictator's demand to withdraw from Donbas in exchange for a ceasefire, which Zelensky had previously rejected, the president answered negatively.

"My position has not changed, because it is based on the Constitution of Ukraine. As long as the constitution remains unchanged, the position of the guarantor of this constitution cannot change," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that Russia's territorial claims were discussed during the online meeting.

"I want to emphasize immediately that any issues concerning the territorial integrity of our state cannot be discussed without regard for our state, our people, the will of the state, and the Constitution of Ukraine," he stated.