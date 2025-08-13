Macron: Trump says territorial issue will be discussed only by Zelensky

According to the French president, there are no serious plans to exchange territories

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: EPA)

President of France Emmanuel Macron said that the US President Donald Trump said during an online conversation with the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders that territorial issues will be discussed only by the President of Ukraine. Macron said this at a press conference after the conversation, transmits BFMTV.

"The second point on which President Trump was clear is that territorial issues that fall under the jurisdiction of Ukraine cannot be negotiated and will be discussed only by the President of Ukraine. And this is a position that we support. It was very clearly expressed by President Trump," Emmanuel Macron.

He also added that there are currently no serious plans to exchange territories.

"The exchange of views with Trump helped clarify his intentions and helped us express our expectations," Macron said.

The French leader also added that "the American desire is to achieve a ceasefire."

"It is important that at this meeting, the United States was indeed able to achieve a ceasefire. And we support this initiative, along with new prisoner exchanges and the release of children," Macron said.

on August 13, European leaders and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had an online conversation with Trump before his meeting with the dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15 (for the main details of the conversation, see read here).