Macron: Trump says territorial issue will be discussed only by Zelensky
President of France Emmanuel Macron said that the US President Donald Trump said during an online conversation with the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders that territorial issues will be discussed only by the President of Ukraine. Macron said this at a press conference after the conversation, transmits BFMTV.
"The second point on which President Trump was clear is that territorial issues that fall under the jurisdiction of Ukraine cannot be negotiated and will be discussed only by the President of Ukraine. And this is a position that we support. It was very clearly expressed by President Trump," Emmanuel Macron.
He also added that there are currently no serious plans to exchange territories.
"The exchange of views with Trump helped clarify his intentions and helped us express our expectations," Macron said.
The French leader also added that "the American desire is to achieve a ceasefire."
"It is important that at this meeting, the United States was indeed able to achieve a ceasefire. And we support this initiative, along with new prisoner exchanges and the release of children," Macron said.
on August 13, European leaders and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had an online conversation with Trump before his meeting with the dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15 (for the main details of the conversation, see read here).
- on August 9, Trump said that arranged a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. He confirmed that the United States is considering a "territory swap" between Ukraine and Russia as part of this process "for the benefit of both sides."
- Zelensky said that Ukraine will not give its land to the occupier and the answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is in the Constitution.
- The President is convinced that if Ukraine withdraws from Donbas of its own free will or under pressure, this the third war will be openedas these territories will become a new foothold for Russia's offensive against Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kharkiv regions.
