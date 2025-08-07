The figurehead head of state, who was ruled by the junta, died as a result of a long illness

Myint Swe (Photo: EPA)

Myanmar's acting president, Myint Swe, has died at the age of 74 after a long illness. This was announced... reports Ministry of Information of Myanmar.

Sve died on the morning of August 7 in the Military Hospital of the country's capital, Naypyidaw.

According to the announcement, the funeral will be held as a state funeral. The date of the ceremony has not yet been announced.

National mourning has been declared from August 7 to 9 in connection with the death of the acting president.

On the eve of his death, Sve, the Minister of Information... reported regarding his health status. According to the agency, the acting president has been ill since the beginning of 2023.

According to the results of the medical examination, it was determined that he suffers from Parkinson's disease.

Sve received treatment in hospitals several times, and since July 2024, he has been receiving treatment at home.

In July of this year, his condition worsened. He was hospitalized again, and his condition was assessed as critical.

Swe became the acting president of Myanmar after the military coup on February 1, 2021, when the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted.

During his tenure, Swe could only perform formal duties, such as issuing decrees to renew the state of emergency, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces, Min Aung Hlaing, controls all government functions.