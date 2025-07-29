NABU and SAPO: Zelenskyy in favor of adopting his bill in one vote

The head of state noted that it was important for the Parliament to support the document as a whole on July 31

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Henning Bagger / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy advocates for the Verkhovna Rada to adopt it in one vote draft law that will restore the independence of anti-corruption bodies. This was stated by the head of state after talking with the prime minister of Canada Mark Carney.

"I am grateful to Canada for supporting my draft law, which guarantees the independence and effectiveness of anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine and prevents any influence and interference from Russia in the work of our anti-corruption infrastructure. Mark and I share the same position: now it is important that the Verkhovna Rada supports this draft law in its entirety on July 31," the president wrote.

Earlier, the first deputy chairman of the Law Enforcement Committee, Andriy Osadchuk (Holos) said LIGA.net that the institution will consider the presidential draft law on July 30, and the vote in the session hall on the document will take place on Thursday, July 31.

The Law Enforcement Committee is the main for the president's draft law.

MP from Holos Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that the document is first on the Rada's agenda for July 31.