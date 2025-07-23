NAPC and SAP have completed the investigation into the illegal enrichment of the head of AMCU
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office have completed their investigation into the case of the current head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine. Pavlo KyrylenkoAbout this reports NABU.
According to the investigation, Kyrylenko did not indicate in his electronic declaration for 2024 20 real estate properties and a luxury car, which were registered in the names of his wife's relatives.
This concerns:
← six apartments in Kyiv and Uzhgorod;
← a residential building near Kyiv with an area of over 220 sq. m and two land plots;
← two garage boxes;
← six parking spaces;
← three non-residential premises with a total area of over 190 sq. m;
← BMW X3 car.
- Since July 2019 until September 5, 2023 Pavlo Kyrylenko held the position of head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration. On September 6, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada... approved the appointment Kyrylenko is the new head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine.
- In August 2024, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) became suspicious in illegal enrichment of 72 million UAH and in declaring false information for the years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
- At the same time, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Kyrylenko in the form of bail amounting to over 30 million UAH.
- June 4, 2025, High Anti-Corruption Court (or High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine) reduced decreased diminished Kyrylenko's bail has been set at up to 25 million hryvnias.
- July 7, 2025, the Kyrylenko case. He was referred to court for illegal enrichment.
