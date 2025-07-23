NAPC and SAP have completed the investigation into the illegal enrichment of the head of AMCU

Pavlo Kyrylenko is suspected of illegal enrichment and inaccurate property declaration.

Pavlo Kyrylenko (Photo: AMCU)

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office have completed their investigation into the case of the current head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine. Pavlo KyrylenkoAbout this reports NABU.

According to the investigation, Kyrylenko did not indicate in his electronic declaration for 2024 20 real estate properties and a luxury car, which were registered in the names of his wife's relatives.

This concerns:

← six apartments in Kyiv and Uzhgorod;

← a residential building near Kyiv with an area of over 220 sq. m and two land plots;

← two garage boxes;

← six parking spaces;

← three non-residential premises with a total area of over 190 sq. m;

← BMW X3 car.