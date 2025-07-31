National Police completes investigation into attack on top manager of Public TV Makarov

According to the examination, the journalist inflicted the injury on himself

Yuriy Makarov (Photo: Suspilne Broadcasting)

Law enforcers complete investigation into injuries to journalist and executive producer of Public Broadcasting Yuri Makarov. About reports National Police.

According to the experts, the DNA samples taken from the found knife and its sheath belonged only to the victim.

Law enforcement officers also worked through all available surveillance videos, interviewed dozens of possible eyewitnesses, and conducted an investigative experiment – there were no strangers near the journalist at the time of his injury.

In addition, Makarov underwent a comprehensive forensic psychological and psychiatric examination, which concluded that at the time of the wounds, the man had an acute stress reaction, which could have influenced his actions. He recognized the conclusions of the examination.

The police closed the proceedings after clarifying all the circumstances.

Public Broadcasting in its statement reportedsaid Makarov had undergone treatment and thanked the National Police for the investigation.