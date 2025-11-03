NATO Admiral calls Russia's war against Ukraine "a waste of lives" and insists on dialogue
Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Chairman of NATO's Military Committee, believes that Russia's war against Ukraine has reached a deadlock and that negotiations should begin now. He said this in a commentary to BBC.
"The alliance is stronger than our adversaries, and we will stay with Ukraine until the day peace comes. It's time to sit down and talk, because this is a waste of lives," Dragonet said .
He called the war against Ukraine a strategic failure of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, despite the "slow progress" on the front. According to the NATO admiral, Putin will not succeed and will not be able to install a puppet government in Ukraine.
Commenting on Russia's nuclear tests, in particular the Poseidon submarine, Dragone emphasized that this is not a threat to NATO.
"They do not threaten us, we are ready to defend our 32 countries and our billion people. We are a nuclear alliance," Admiral said .
- In August, the head of NATO's military committee said that it was too early to talk about deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine.
- On October 31, Russia accused Ukraine of "slowing down" the talks. The Foreign Ministry advised Russians to tell their boss to end the war.
