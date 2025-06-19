NATO and Ukraine are testing anti-cabotage equipment. It is planned to be deployed by the end of 2025

These tests will be an important step towards the creation of a layered air defense system

Countering the CABs (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

NATO has tested equipment to counter Russian guided cruise missiles (CAB and FAB). By the end of 2025, they could strengthen Ukraine's air defense, reports NATO press service.

The tests are being held under the auspices of the NATO Innovation Challenge project, which was announced in early February 2025. Three startups are taking part in it: Alta Ares, Atreyd, and Tytan.

It is noted that it is not only about fighting against the KAB, but also about protecting against other threats, such as Shahed attack drones.

The participants proposed various integrated systems that were tested under various conditions at the DGA training ground. Over the course of several days, advanced sensor systems, dynamic control technologies and innovative methods of warfare against simulated and real targets were evaluated .

In particular, Alta Ares presented a system for detecting and predicting the flight path of UAVs. Other participants presented solutions based on anti-aircraft drones to form a "wall of drones".

NATO noted that the trials showed the feasibility of a multi-level approach to defense and helped identify specific improvements. Currently, some of the solutions are already being prepared for implementation. In particular, the Ukrainian delegation envisages the deployment of the initial capabilities of such air defense by the end of 2025.