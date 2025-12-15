NATO announces a new "Ramstein" to help Ukraine

Virtual meeting of Ukraine and partners to be held with participation of NATO Secretary General Rutte

NATO secretary general Mark Rutte (Photo: CLEMENS BILAN / EPA)

A new meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense is scheduled for December 16. The following are the results of the meeting on the website NATO.

The meeting is scheduled to take place online and is expected to be joined by the secretary general of the Alliance Mark Rutte.

The last "Ramstein" was held on October 15. As a result, Ukraine and its partners agreed to make contributions to the PURL initiative (for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine by allies) by at least $422 million.

Ramstein also announced new procurement contributions from the Ukrainian defense industry worth $715 million.

In addition, Ukraine has agreed on military aid with a number of partners, including $8 billion in military aid with Sweden over the next two years.