New contributions to PURL and money for drones. Shmygal summarizes the results of the 31st Ramstein

At a meeting on October 15, Ukraine's partners announced contributions to the PURL initiative of $422 million

Ramstein meeting (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

During a meeting in the Ramstein format on October 15, Ukraine reached agreements with its partners on arms supplies and financing. This was reported to by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, there is an agreement on contributions to the PURL initiative totaling at least $422 million.

Also at Ramstein, it was announced that the Ukrainian industry has made new contributions to the purchase of $715 million:

→ Norway – $600 million for UAVs, electronic warfare systems and explosives;

→ Netherlands – $106 million for attack and reconnaissance drones;

→ Canada – $8 million for interceptor drones;

→ Iceland – $4 million under the Danish Model.

In addition, there is an agreement on military assistance with a number of states:

→ Sweden – $8 billion for security assistance to Ukraine in 2026-2027;

→ Czech Republic – a new package worth $72 million;

→ Canada – $20 million for winter gear and missile components;

→ Portugal – $12 million to the British IFU fund for the purchase of weapons for Ukraine;

→ Finland – preparing 13th military aid package.

On October 15, Brussels hosted the 31st meeting of Ukraine's partners in the Ramstein format. Pistorius announces €2 billion in aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

€400 million to be allocated by Germany for long-range drones for Ukraine.