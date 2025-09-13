NATO countries begin military exercises to deploy military equipment and units to Lithuania

The alliance did not specify the number of troops and equipment to be used

NATO troops (Illustrative photo: facebook.com/NATOJFCBS)

NATO nations have begun exercises Grand Eagle 2025 to practice the deployment of troops and equipment to Lithuania. This was reported to by the Allied Command in Brunssum (Netherlands).

"As part of the larger Quadriga 2025 maneuvers, NATO forces are practicing the rapid deployment of troops and equipment to Lithuania - quickly, confidently and in a coordinated manner," the statement reads.

It is noted that the exercise is aimed at strengthening the readiness and interoperability of the allies. They also aim to strengthen NATO's eastern flank.

The Allied Command did not specify the timing of the exercises or the number of troops and equipment to be used. The map shows that Germany, Poland, Lithuania and Finland will participate.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the launch of Operation Eastern Sentinel in response to the flight of Russian drones over Poland on the night of September 10.