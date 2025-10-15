Occupation forces show gradual progress at the front, but it is unlikely that the defense of the Armed Forces will collapse, the Alliance believes

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Despite some successes of Russian troops on the battlefield, NATO does not see a threat of collapse of Ukrainian defense. This was stated by a senior NATO official, according to a correspondent of LIGA.net in Brussels.

"While we continue to see Russia's gradual successes, we believe that the collapse of Ukraine's defense lines remains extremely unlikely in the near term," he said .

The official emphasized that in September, Russian ground forces seized about 250 square kilometers of territory, a marked decrease from 465 square kilometers in August. This is likely due to the movement of Russian divisions along the frontline.

Russia's average daily casualty rate in September was 950 people – an increase, but lower than in spring and summer.

He emphasized that Russia's casualty rate remains "extremely high": in 2025, an average of 1,200 per day, and the total number exceeded 1.1 million, of which more than 250,000 were killed.