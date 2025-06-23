NBC: Iran threatened Trump to activate "terrorist sleeper cells" in the US

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

Iran sent a communique to US President Donald Trump days before the strikes on his nuclear facilities, threatening to activate "sleeper terrorist cells" in the United States, NBC reported, citing US officials.

The threats came to Trump through an intermediary during the G7 summit, when he left the meeting to consider options for action in the conflict between Israel and Iran.

The publication notes that the White House did not respond to requests for comment, and Iran's mission to the United Nations (UN) declined to comment.

"His administration, as well as law enforcement agencies in key cities, are on heightened alert for any potential retaliation within the United States," the journalists note.

On June 23, NBC reported that the United States is preparing for a possible retaliatory strike by Iran following an attack on its nuclear facilities. This could happen within the next 48 hours.