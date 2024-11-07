Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin declared their readiness for dialogue with each other

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Photo by EPA)

Republican Donald Trump, who has already declared himself the winner of the presidential election, does not rule out dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He made this statement during an interview with NBC.

Trump confirmed that he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy but did not disclose details of their conversation.

At the same time, he noted that he has not yet spoken with Putin, adding only: "I think we'll speak." Trump did not specify any timeframe or expectations for such a conversation.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club on November 7, also expressed his readiness for dialogue with the new U.S. president. He mentioned that he could call Trump himself but refrains from doing so, claiming that Western leaders have "suddenly stopped calling" him.