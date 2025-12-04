Neutral Switzerland eases restrictions on exports of military equipment to 25 countries

Defense companies will be able to supply military equipment and, as expected, weapons to 25 countries in military conflict

Swiss Army (Photo: vtg.admin.ch)

The Swiss parliament voted to ease restrictions on arms exports to support the domestic military industry without jeopardizing the country's traditional neutrality. Exports were allowed to 25 countries involved in armed conflict, but not to Ukraine, reports Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen.

According to the proposal approved on December 4, Swiss arms companies will be able to supply military equipment to these 25 countries in the future. Weapons transfers are also not excluded, but the Federal Council must be granted a veto.

The rules on the re-export of military equipment will also be eased. The upper house of parliament supported the amendments to the law on military materials by 31 votes to 12 after they were approved by the lower house on December 2.

The easing of arms export rules was adopted after industry and politicians expressed concern about the damage to the Swiss arms sector, which was losing foreign orders due to the restrictions.

This decision will strengthen Switzerland's defense capabilities, said Brigitte Heberli-Koller, a spokeswoman for the committee and a senator for the Council of Cantons. However, Social Democratic Party MP Daniel Josich said that the new rules allegedly mean that Switzerland is no longer neutral.

We are talking about the following countries:

Argentina Australia Belgium Denmark Germany Finland France Greece United Kingdom Ireland Italy Japan Canada Luxembourg New Zealand Netherlands Norway Austria Poland Portugal Sweden Spain Czech Republic Hungary USA

Reference. Switzerland's neutral status was established in 1815 and means that it does not participate in armed conflicts and does not join military alliances (e.g., NATO). At the same time, the country is actively developing humanitarian and diplomatic activities.