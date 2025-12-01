Blick: Switzerland will be able to defend itself in the event of an attack to a very limited extent. Its defense is weak

According to the report, the range of artillery and air defense systems is insufficient to defeat the enemy, and aircraft cannot hit ground targets

Swiss Army (Photo: instagram.com/armee.ch)

Switzerland's defense is weak – the country will be able to defend itself only "very limitedly" against a full-scale military attack. The following information published the Blick newspaper cited an internal secret report on the state of the country's defense that it had obtained.

According to the document, the reason for this state of defense is that the Swiss army is still financially operating on a peaceful basis.

"This is the result of the army's deliberate focus on perceived post-Cold War threats," the report says.

The document considers an invasion by ground troops unlikely in the near future. If there are attacks, they will most likely be carried out with the help of air strikes with cruise, ballistic, and long-range guided missiles. But the Swiss army is "poorly prepared" for this scenario.

"The army can only defend itself against remote-operated weapons to a very limited extent or not at all," the report says.

If the attack on Switzerland is not limited to air strikes, but escalates into a "comprehensive military attack," the prospects are "grim," the document says. The country allegedly has difficulty intercepting enemy missiles and aircraft; the army uses mostly outdated weapons systems and there is a shortage of equipment and supplies

In addition, the Swiss army is allegedly unable to create a reliable deterrent and is only capable of making a "very limited contribution to deterrence."

"The effective range of artillery and ground-based air defense is insufficient to defeat the enemy deep inside the territory. In addition, air forces cannot hit ground targets," the report says.

The document also states that Switzerland is already in the midst of a hybrid international conflict since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine. And the security situation in Europe as a whole has "deteriorated significantly and continues to deteriorate."