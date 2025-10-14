European Commissioner Kubilius: Europe is not ready to defend itself against drones now, but by 2030 it should be

Europe must strengthen its defense by 2030 because Putin will be "ready" for a possible confrontation

Andrius Kubilius (Photo: ERA)

The European Union is not currently prepared to defend itself against drones, which have recently been frequently attacking a number of member states. This was stated by European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius at the fifth European Security and Defense Conference, reports La Repubblica.

He noted that Russia is capable of launching drones from ships off the Baltic coast to "anywhere in Europe." Against this backdrop, it is time for the EU to "fulfill its promise" to strengthen its defense by 2030.

"We must be ready for this by 2030, because Vladimir Putin will be ready. We know where Russia is now and where it could be by 2030. Russia produces more ammunition in three months than all NATO members, including the United States and all Europeans, produce in a year. This is four times more," Kubilius said .

He recalled that at the June summit, NATO set new targets for EU defense spending. However, according to the European Commissioner, only 50% of the capabilities that may be needed by 2030 are available now.